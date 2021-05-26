Even in a year when exhibits and shows were primarily done virtually, the Prairie Arts Council and its members stayed quite busy in 2020.
Here is a peek at the events that were held throughout the year as PAC looks forward to a more normal 2021:
Year in Review 2020
Four Regional School Art Shows Jan. 14-April 5
Over 500 K-12 students and their art teachers from Jasper and Newton counties participated in art exhibitions of students’ work at the Lillian Fendig Gallery. Two elementary, one middle school, and one high school exhibition were held. PAC thanks Jasper-Newton Foundation for their generous sponsorship, Strack and Van Til for donating food and drinks and the First Presbyterian Church for allowing us to have awards programs in their lovely sanctuary. A special thank you goes to Kelley Spurgeon for coordinating all shows. This was the 27th year PAC has held school shows.
3rd Annual PAC Member Show July 1-August 31
Responding to COVID restrictions, PAC held its first-ever virtual art exhibition of original art by 18 members. The slide show was available for viewing on You Tube, PAC’s website and at the Station restaurant in downtown Rensselaer. Member Lori Murphy volunteered many hours to make the virtual show happen. Jasper-Newton Foundation, Tippecanoe Arts Federation and Indiana Arts Commission were major show sponsors.
PAC Activities
During Mural Week June 28-July 4
16 artists from around the country and local artists added 10 new murals to the RenArtWlk in downtown Rensselaer. PAC held additional free activities near the murals each evening. They included a tie dye workshop, an “Art Wall of Love” art project, mural docents and two mural tours by Cameron Moberg, lead artist. A special thank you goes to Ryan Musch at The Station at eMbers and others for bringing the murals to Rensselaer.
RenArtWlk
Tour Sept. 23
24 home school students and parents spent an hour touring the 32 murals along the RenArtWlk throughout downtown Rensselaer. All enjoyed the beauty of the art work and the perfect fall day.
Reflections by Jasper Co. Art League Sept. 4-24
18 artists from Art League displayed their art in the Fendig Gallery. Paintings, photography, clay art, quilting and more highlighted reflections on water, in nature, in streetlights and more. An opening reception was held with social distancing and masks required due to covid. Art at Tippecanoe River State Park Sept. 11-13 10 artists had 291 interactions with the public that took place out of doors around the nature center and river shelter. Activities included wool felting, nature origami, clay pendants, wooden tile drawing, nature collage, fish printing, painting on canvas and more. The public enjoyed creating nature themed art. Artists enjoyed working with families and being together in the park. A grant from the Indiana Arts Commission funded this event.
Judy Crawford Gallery Show
Oct. 4-Nov. 5
“Facets” was a solo show of work by local professional artist, Judy Crawford. It presented a wide array of the artist’s work. Renown for her commission portrait work, Judy also works in a wide range of subjects from animals, people and still life to landscape. An award winning artist, Judy has participated in many national, statewide and regional shows. This show included some of her favorite show pieces along with many new works made just for this exhibit executed in oils, pastels, and charcoal.
Alternative Schools Art Classes Continue In 2020
Prairie Arts Council working with Jasper Co. Art League provided art class to two Alternative School programs. The number of classes was lowered due to COVID concerns. During the spring semester, four classes were taught at Kankakee Valley Middle School’s Alternative School. In the fall semester, six classes were taught at Rensselaer’s Alternative High School. 72 students took part with 10 teachers. There was a positive shift in students’ self-esteem and self-expression. Teachers were deeply touched by working with the youth, many who came from difficult backgrounds. We thank Grace Fellowship Church of Wheatfield for helping to support this program.
Celebrating Women and Photography
Dec. 1-Jan. 7
The primary goal of this exhibition was to honor the medium of photography and the historic event of the 100th Anniversary of Women gaining the right to vote. In this strange year of 2020, it’s easy to forget the importance of Women’s Suffrage, the battles fought by women to gain equal rights, and remember their hard work toward the freedoms women enjoy today. Accepting original artwork by any person of any age, we left our theme broadly open to any focus relating to women. 15 photographers took part.