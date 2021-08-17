A local Construction Technology student was recognized recently with the Outstanding Senior Student Award.
Matthew Alexander, a 2021 Fountain Central graduate, earned the award with his work in the Wabash River Career and Technical Education (WRCTE) District’s Construction Technology course. He was chosen by instructor Adam Acton.
“Matthew came to class with a great attitude every day and was extremely willing to learn,” Acton said.
In honor of his efforts, Matthew was given a power tool from Hillsboro Lumber and Hardware Co. He chose the tool from the shelf.
His award was made possible by Renee McGrady, the owner of the hardware store. Her husband, Daniel, was instrumental at the beginning of the Construction Technology course, donating tools, money, and time to help the program. He died in February 2019.
Construction Technology is only one of the 22 career and technical training programs available through the WRCTE. These programs are hosted at Seeger, Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion, and Riverton Parke High Schools. For more information about the programs available, contact Craig Newby, director of career and technical education, at 765-245-2870 or visit www.wrcte.org.