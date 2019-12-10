Thanks to all who helped make our presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” a success: Dr. Janet McCumber, our director; our singers for their talent and time; those providing accompaniment; the area communities for their support; the Presbyterian and the Bible churches for the use of their facilities; the GCMS music department for the use of their timpani; those providing cookies and those helping to publicize.
It takes everyone to make it such a success. We feel honored to be able to make the presentation and offer other music programs throughout the year.
Thank you!
MARGY SHAMBROOK
Gibson Area Music Foundation