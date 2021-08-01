RENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College officials will hold an open house on Saturday, Aug. 7, to introduce the public to academic programs that will be offered at the college this fall.
The open house is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and continue through 2 p.m. at the Core Education Center.
During this event, guests will have an opportunity to learn more about classes offered by a handful of university partners as well as SJC’s certification classes that have utilized the Core building for the past two years.
While on campus, guests can take a tour of the Core building’s classrooms, laboratories and the Academic Center, as well as the campus grounds. SJC staff will be on hand to answer any questions and help those interested register for classes.
Potential students can enroll in accredited degree programs for the fall 2021 semester for free.
“During this revolutionary time in higher education, Saint Joseph’s College is excited to announce free classes in accredited degree programs beginning in August 2021,” college officials said in a press release. “Students can enroll in programs offered by the University of Saint Thomas and Calumet College of Saint Joseph at no cost.”
The University of Saint Thomas is offering free fall 2021 tuition for students enrolled in its Associate of Applied Science programs, including Cyber Security and Drug and Alcohol Counseling. Access to the SJC Academic Center located in the Core Education building will be available for students enrolled in the UST programs.
While taking the class in the SJC Academic Center, students will have access to the instructor, tutors, fellow classmates and state-of-the-art technology to enhance their learning experience, according to SJC officials.
Meanwhile, Calumet College of Saint Joseph will offer a 15-week Introduction to Business course that will meet weekly on the SJC campus. It will combine in-person and remote instruction, with computer lab access in the new Academic, Business and Mentoring Center at SJC.
The Intro to Business course could be used as a start of an associate degree in business.
CCSJ will also offer a Business Fast-Track degree completion program targeted for adults who have completed the associate degree and/or meet the admissions requirements. The Fast-Track program will be offered in a hybrid model through on-campus and remote instruction.
“Both Calumet College and Saint Joseph’s are excited to provide the first course in both of these programs for free,” SJC said. “Partnerships with exceptional higher education institutions including University of Saint Thomas, Calumet College, and Ivy Tech Community College represents a significant step in bringing higher education back to the SJC campus.
“Simultaneously, the healthcare certification programs offered at SJC are thriving and growing.”
People can RSVP for the open house by visiting www.saintjoe.edu/openhouse.
For more information, call 219-866-6000.