MONTICELLO — All boys entering sixth grade in the fall 2021 at Meadowlawn Elementary School interested in outdoor adventure are invited to bring a parent or other adult Monday, May 24, to an ice cream social and receive information about Boy Scout Troop 154.
It will be 7 p.m. at Monticello United Methodist Church, Entrance B.
Scouting activities include camping, hiking, mountain biking, swimming, kayaking and canoeing, rock climbing, backpacking, rifle and shotgun shooting, skiing, robotics and whitewater rafting — and lots of other outdoor activities.
Call Rob McKinney, unit leader of Troop 1554, at 574-870-4715 for more information. Can’t attend the May 24 event? People can attend a regular meeting to sign up. Just call for summer times.