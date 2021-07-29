KENTLAND — Registrion for the 2021-22 school year at South Newton will be available online beginning July 28.
More information will be available as the date approaches.
Walk-in registration will be available for grades kindergarten through 12th grade at South Newton Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Please visit https://www.newton.k12.in.us/ for further updates or search for the South Newton mobile app on the Google Play Store.