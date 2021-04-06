Omaha Bound

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Boilermakers (14-6) are headed to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships, slated to take place entirely in Omaha, Nebraska in the CHI Health Center Omaha Convention Center.
The Boilermakers were selected as the No. 7 overall seed in the 48-team tournament, their highest ranking since 2011. As one of the top 16 seeds, Purdue will have a bye for the first round.
No. 7 seeded Purdue will face the first round winner of High Point vs. UCF on Thursday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3. The opponent matchup is slated for the day prior at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3. The general public will not be able to purchase tickets for the tournament until the regional finals on April 19.
Entering postseason, Purdue recorded the program’s third 14-win Big Ten season since 1987, joining 2019 and 2011 as the only other team to accomplish the feat. Additionally, the Boilermakers produced a 5-5 record in top-25 matchups, including 3-1 on the road at top-10 opponents in the month of March.
Purdue’s lone matchup against High Point came in the first round of the 2017 NCAA tournament, with then-freshmen Caitlyn Newton and Jena Otec appearing in the 3-1 victory in Salt Lake City, Utah. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers are 3-0 against UCF, with their last meeting against the Knights coming in September 2009.
The Boilermakers enter the tournament with a 30-21 (.588) NCAA postseason record and will be the team’s sixth consecutive and 22nd overall appearance.
The first and second rounds will be played April 14 and 15, followed by regional semifinals on April 18 at the convention center. Regional finals will move the the CHI Health Center Omaha arena on April 19, for which fans will be able to purchase tickets. The national semifinals are scheduled for April 22, with the championship two days later on April 24.
Ticket Information
General public tickets are not available for Purdue’s second round matchup vs. High Point/UCF. Attendance for all NCAA first and second rounds will be limited to players and player guests.