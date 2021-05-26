RENSSELAER — “Senior-itis” is a word that has never crept into Rensselaer Central senior athlete Alexis Oliver’s vocabulary..
As a refresher, senior-itis is “an affliction that hits students in their final year of high school or college, characterized by a decline in motivation or performance.”
Instead, Oliver has remained hungry in her role as the team’s lone four-year member and her performances on track surfaces this year have proven it.
The team’s top sprinter, Oliver dedicated much of the season bettering her marks in the pole vault. Reaching 9 feet has been a goal, and she reached that height early in the season.
She hovered around 9 feet for most of the year before setting then breaking her own school record: first at 9-1 at the Twin Lakes Invitational and later at the annual RMD meet where she broke her own mark with a vault of 9-3.
“I really wanted to break that record my senior year, and I was so close two years ago,” Oliver said. “That was my motivation.”
The daughter of James and Marie Oliver, Alexis placed second at this month’s Kankakee Valley Sectional and completed her season with an eighth-place finish at the Portage Regional on May 25.
COVID erased Oliver’s junior year in track, but missing a year only lit a fire.
“It sure made me way more motivated to break the record this year since I only had a short time to do it,” she said.
Oliver picked up the event after watching former teammate Meredith Lucero force her body over a bar hanging eight, nine feet in the air.
“It honestly looked fun,” she said.
It took all of Oliver’s sophomore year to fine-tune her technique.
“My form has gotten way better,” she said. “My sophomore year, I really didn’t have any form and I just threw myself over the bar. But now that I’ve got my form down, I’ve been able to get higher and higher.”
Oliver credits vault coach Josh Davis for helping her achieve her goal of bettering the 9-foot barrier.
“He’s amazing. I love working with him,” she said. “He’s perfected my technique and made me a better vaulter in general. I came into it not knowing anything about it and he’s helped me a lot.”
Davis has also helped Oliver’s mental approach to the sport. She said she’s never been afraid to force her body upside down on a pole and kick her legs over a bar perched so high in the air.
“I’ve had my share of bad vaults, so I feel I’ve just become used to it,” she said. “If you get over it, you get over it. If you don’t, it’s not that big of a deal and you go onto the next one.”
Besides the pole vault, Oliver competed in the 100- and 200-meter dash events and served as the anchor leg on the 4-by-100 relay team. She and junior Bethany Michal were joined on the 4-by-100 team by freshman Grace Healey and junior Gracie Castle.
While this year’s team became one of the better sprint teams in the area, Oliver felt the team that was set to return last year could have made an assault on the school record.
“It was really sad because I felt like overall we had a good team last year. I knew we had a good team this year, but we have a lot of new girls,” Oliver said.
Rarely do you not see Oliver, who plans to attend Ball State in the fall to study nursing and specialize in anesthesia, smiling as she competes in event after event. She thoroughly has enjoyed her final season.
“I’ve just formed so many friendships and relationships through this sport and that’s mainly what’s kept me going,” she said. “I didn’t want to disappoint my coaches by not running. With the juniors, I wanted to be a good leader to keep them going.”
While breaking the vault record was a high point in her final season, Oliver said she will treasure the friendships she’s made along the way.
“Even before I broke the record, I had support from my fellow vaulters and they were just cheering me on every meet. It was nice to see and it meant a lot to me,” she said.