DELPHI — Rensselaer Central senior pole vaulter Alexis Oliver broke her own school record Wednesday at the 106th annual RMD meet at Delphi’s track complex.
Her vault of 9 feet, 3 inches also set a new RMD record. The old mark of 9 feet was set in 2009 by Jenna Fork of Twin Lakes. She becomes the 33rd Bomber to establish an RMD record since 1970.
Oliver had another solid meet, winning both the 100- and 200-meter races and running anchor on the 400-meter relay team that also included Gracie Castle, Grace Healey and Bethany Michal. The foursome finished in a time of 53.2 seconds.
Oliver won the 100 meters in 13.4 seconds (with Michael second at 14.1) and the 200 dash in 27.8 (with Castle third).
The Bombers won the meet title with 92.5 points, beating Twin Lakes (52) and Delphi (22.5).
Other individual winners for RCHS included Kaylee Tiede-Souza in the high jump at 4-10 (with Ariel Manns second and Emma Rentschler third), Healey in the long jump at 15-10 1/2 (with Taylor Jordan second and Michal third), Jordan in the 400 meters in 1:04 (with Riley Rentschler third), Michal in the 300 hurdles in 52.7 seconds (with Manns second), Rheannon Pinkerman in the 800 run in 2:23.1 and Amzie Maienbrook in the 1,600 run in 5:50.2 and the 3,200 run in 13:04.4 (with Emma Rentschler third).
The 1,600 relay team of Emma Sinn, Jordan, Audrey Davisson and Riley Rentschler also won in 4:32.5 and the 3,200 relay team of Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Ava Barten and Pinkerman was second.
In the throwing events, Libby Dixon was third in the discus and fourth in the shot-put to lead the Bombers, who will travel to Kankakee Valley Tuesday for the sectional meet.
Twin Lakes won the boys’ meet with 76 points to edge RCHS, which had 69 points. Delphi followed with 21 points.
The Bombers captured seven first-place finishes, including the throwers relay which is special to the RMD meet. In that event, the foursome of Kaylee Tiede-Souza, Kyle Carter, Libby Dixon and Dylan Kidd captured first place.
Sophomore thrower Jordan Cree won both the shot-put event (toss of 46-5) and discus (139-3), Tristen Wuethrich was the 1,600 meters champion in 4 minutes, 47 seconds (with Tom Van Hoose fourth) and added the 800 meter title in 2:12 (with Conner Parker second), Deric Duncan won the 400 dash in 54.2 (with Dalton Henry second in 54.7), and the 4-by-800 team of Wuethrich, Henry, Parker and Will Messman cruised to victory in 8:55.
Turning in runner-up finishes were Hayden Box in the pole vault (12 feet), Nolan Potts in the high jump (PR of 5-4), Kolton Ploughe in the 110 high hurdles in 18.1 seconds and the 300 lows in 46.5, Israel Hernandez in the 200 meters in 24.4 (with Duncan third in 24.6), Van Hoose in the 3,200 run in 11:16 (with Messman fourth) and the 4-by-400 team of Duncan, Wuethrich, Ploughe and Henry was second in 3:42.
The 4-by-100 relay group of Avary Reyes, Hernandez, Aaron Barko and Kidd was second in 47.2 seconds and Hernandez was third in the 100 meters.
Bombers and RMD records
Several Rensselaer Central track athletes from past years continue to hold records at the 106-year-old RMD meet, including:
• Paul Wing, who owns the pole vault record of 13 feet, 5 inches. He set the mark in 1986.
• Eli Kosiba, a 2020 graduate who set the high jump mark of 6 feet, 7 3/4 inches in 2019 at RCHS.
• Jackie Dunbar, who owns the girls’ long jump mark of 17-9. The mark was set in 1995.
• Greg Lintner, who set the meet’s shot-put record of 59-4 1/4 in 1970.
• Jenny Luecke, who still owns the girls’ shot record of 36-10, which was set in 1994.
• Jeff Brandenburg, who continues to own the discus mark of 173-3 1/2 that was set in 1990.
• Michelle Luecke, who shattered the girls’ discus mark with a toss of 147-1/2 in 1986. She would go on to win a state title.
• Darian McAdow, who owns the girls’ 100-meter hurdles mark of 15.9 seconds, which she set in 2018.
• Ken Dunbar, who is the boys’ 300 hurdles record holder at 39.6 seconds. He set the mark in 1990.
• Dan Brandenburg, who owns the 200-meter mark of 22.6 seconds. He set the record in 1990 and again in 1991.
• Deb Brandenburg, who owns two RMD records in girls’ track. She continues to own the 100 dash mark of 12.6 seconds as well as the 200 dash record of 26.5 seconds. She set the records in the 1981 RMD meet.
• Curtis Gutwein still holds the record in the 800-meter run at 1:58.9, which he set in 1977.
• Allison Malone continues to hold the girls’ 800 run record of 2:22.4 set in 2006.
• Stephanie Kelly is the girls’ 1,600-meter record holder with a time of 5:06.9., She set the mark in 1984.
• In the 400-meter relay, the foursome of Will Hopkins, Justin Bohannon, Chris Pfedderer and Bryan Bayly won the 2008 title in a record 45 seconds.
• Two girls’ relay teams from RCHS share the 400 relay record of 51.8 seconds, including Hopkins, Dobson, Crawford and Merriman (1981) and Shayna Hesson, Reagan Kanne, Allison Malone and Jessica Luesse (2006).
• Kanne, Luesse, Malone and Hesson also own the 1,600 relay meet time of 4:13.8, set in 2005.
• In the boys’ 3,200-meter relay, the 2009 foursome of Patrick Massoels, Corey Dowds, Trent Nagel and Nick Black continue to hold the record of 8:41.7.
• Allison Malone, Breanne Braasch, Reagan Kanne and Kyla Chapman set the girls’ 3,200 relay mark of 10:10.3 in 2005.