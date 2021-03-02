The board of directors have voted to keep the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, closed to the public through March. The board will consider the decision to re-open at its monthly meeting, which will take place towards the end of the month.
The museum houses the Iroquois County Historical Society, which oversees museum events and activities. The Iroquois County Genealogical Society is also housed in the museum and for now the ICGS is operating by appointment only. To contact the ICGS, call 815-432-3730 and leave a message, or send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com. Appointments are set during the regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To keep updated on the museum, you can check their Facebook page (Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka) or call 815-432-2215 and leave a message. Someone is also checking email correspondence and the address is ichs221567@yahoo.com.
ICGS and ICHS volunteers and members greatly appreciate the public’s understanding during this time.