WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell stepped up Saturday against Illinois.
O’Connell engineered a clutch 10-play, 94-yard fourth-quarter scoring drive that culminated in the game’s only touchdown in Purdue’s 13-9 win over the Fighting Illini on Sept. 25 in the Big Ten opener at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Boilermakers improved to 3-1 overall for the first time since 2012 and retained possession of the Cannon Trophy for at least another year.
“I’m very happy for our team. That was a big win for us,” Brohm said. “We needed the win to get this Big Ten season started off right. We saw our defense stand up to the challenge for the fourth game in a row.”
The Boilermakers defense kept their opponent without the touchdown for the second time in four games – something they hadn’t done since 2007.
“A very frustrating day, obviously,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “We couldn't ever just really get consistently going offensively.”
Purdue played without offensive standouts David Bell, Zander Horvath and King Doerue. Tight end Payne Durham and defensive starters Branson Deen and Kieran Douglas also left the game due to injury.
That didn’t matter. Purdue wide receivers TJ Sheffield, Milton Wright and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen all stepped up in the second half. All three had a reception of at least 14 yards on the 94-yard drive. They finished the day with a combined 209 yards receiving.
Wright led the receiving corps with 88 yards on seven catches; Yaseen had 77 yards on three receptions; and Sheffield grabbed four passes for 44 yards and the game-winning score.
Sheffield caught the go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass from O'Connell with 5:44 remaining in the game. Yaseen's 18-yard reception was the first big play of the drive and consecutive completions of 17 and 27 yards to Wright put the Boilermakers in the red zone.
O'Connell finished the day 12-for-19 for 182 yards after entering the game at the 3:44 mark with Illinois leading 9-6. He immediately sparked a 60-yard drive to the four-yard line before throwing an interception in the back of the end zone to Illinois safety Kerby Joseph.
Illinois' defense limited Purdue starting quarterback Jack Plummer to 95 passing yards on a 12-for-21 performance, forcing Brohm to make a change.
“Aidan O’Connell is our most accurate passer,” Brohm said. “That’s no disservice to Jack (Plummer) because he’s a really good quarterback, but Aiden is an accurate football thrower. That’s what his strength is. He’ll stand in there and make second-level throws. He had two interceptions that we can’t have but he’s poised, he played to the end, and he helped us find a way to win.”
The Boilermakers drove into the red zone on their first two possessions of the day but settled for a pair of field goals after those drives stalled out near the 5-yard line.
Kicker Mitchell Fineran booted field goals of 23 and 30 yards to stake the Boilers to a 6-0 lead before Illinois responded with James McCourt’s 51-yard field goal late in the second half to cut the lead to 6-3 at halftime.
The 6-3 halftime score accounted for the lowest combined total at the break since Purdue trailed Rutgers 7-3 in October 2017.
McCourt added two more field goals – from 35 and 45 yards, sandwiched around a 54-yard miss – to give the Illini a 9-6 lead with 14:51 left before O’Connell engineered the eventual game-winning drive.
But it was Purdue’s defense that held, forcing the Illini to turnover the ball on downs with 46 seconds left that preserved the win.
The win gives Purdue a 46-45-6 all-time series lead against Illinois.
The Boilermakers will play Minnesota (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who will invade Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 2 for a noon kickoff in an attempt to stop a three-game losing streak to the Golden Gophers. That game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.