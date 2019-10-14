RANTOUL — Wilma E. Borchers, 102, of Rantoul, sister of a Melvin resident, died peacefully on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the church. Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul is handling the arrangements.
She was born Nov. 20, 1916, in Wall Township in Ford County, a daughter of Gustav and Minnie (Priesing) Kietzman. She married Emil Borchers on March 1, 1940, in Gibson City. He died in April 1970.
Surviving are a son, John (Joyce) Borchers of Rantoul; two daughters, Kay (Harvey) Thomas of McDaniel, Ky., and Emily Borchers Deal of Rantoul; a sister, Jean Watterson of Melvin; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, three sisters and two grandchildren.
She attended Melvin-area schools and graduated from cosmetology school in Bloomington. She owned and operated Gibson Girls Beauty Shop in Gibson City. She also worked at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul in food service until her retirement. She worked at the Redwood Inn gift shop and Howard Johnson restaurant in Urbana as hostess and banquet manager. She owned and operated the restaurant at Prairie Lands in Thomasboro.
She was a member of the American Lutheran Church, NARFE’s Rantoul chapter, Red Hat Society and the University of Illinois Home Extension’s Dewey branch.
She grew up playing in a band with family; she never learned to read music but played in a “washboard” band at various functions. She enjoyed traveling and relating her life experiences. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed her time with them.
Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church.