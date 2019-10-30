HOOPESTON — Willis Leeotto Bird, 96, of Hoopeston, father of a Gibson City resident, died at 11:12 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Living in Hoopeston.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with a masonic service beginning at 6:45 p.m. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 502 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with the Rev. Tom Cici officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Mr. Bird was born Feb. 27, 1923, in rural Hoopeston, the son of Ralph and Lottie (Lloyd) Bird. He married Annabelle Lingley on Feb. 4, 1945, at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Cathy (David) Hagan of Gibson City and Connie (John) Mortonson of Green Bay, Wis.; one son, Jerry Bird of Fairmount; six grandchildren, Greg Bird, Joel Bird, Michael Mortonson, Andrew Mortonson, Justin Hagan and Jennifer Hagan; two great-grandchildren, Elise and Ian Mortonson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Karen; one son, Gary; one brother, Francis Bird; and one grandson, Jeremy Bird.
Mr. Bird was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Hoopeston Masonic Star Lodge #709 and the Hoopeston First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, where he had served as an elder, trustee and board chairman. He was also a past member of the East Lynn school board, past president of the Vermilion County Farm Bureau and past Ward 4 alderman in Hoopeston.