GIBSON CITY — William James “Bill” Dueringer, 72, of Gibson City, finished his life’s journey just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
A memorial/celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Mahomet Christian Church, with a meal immediately following.
Born to Ralph and Edith (Shepherd) Dueringer on Jan. 12, 1946, in Bloomington, he graduated from Gibson City High School in 1964, Illinois State University in 1968 and law school at the University of Illinois.
Mr. Dueringer returned to Gibson City and became a partner at Middleton, Middleton & Dueringer. He retired in 2009.
Surviving are his wife, Susanne (Susie) of Gibson City; two daughters, Stephanie Dueringer Truscott (Jim) of Carmel, Ind., and Megan Dueringer of Urbana; a step-daughter, RaeAnne Warren Hsu (Keng) of Louisville, Ky.; a step-son, Matthew Warren (Katie) of Sidney; two brothers, D. Lee Dueringer (Jill) of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Tom Dueringer (Nancy) of Smyrna, Tenn.; and grandchildren Matthew, Jack and Jonathan Warren of Sidney, Lucas Hsu of Louisville, Ky., and Kellan, Aly and Rhys Truscott of Carmel, Ind.
Mr. Dueringer was known for his unique fashion decisions, both on and off the golf course. He was a staunch ISU Red Birds fan and alum, yet he never hinted at his displeasure when his eldest daughter chose the wrong State (MSU) to attend for college. He was an avid champion of all things local, including WGCY-Radio, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Falcons athletics, Railside Golf Course and Ford County (God’s Country!). He supported his differently abled daughters equally, crossing the state and country to cheer for special Olympics and Olympic trials alike.
Active in the local community, Mr. Dueringer was a member of the Lions Club, Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce and Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary. He was also a marathon bridge leader and participant, Sunday school teacher at the United Methodist Church and bridge teacher.
Memorial gifts may be given to WGCY-Radio, the athletic department at GCMS High School or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to extend their thankfulness to the staff at Accolade Nursing Home in Paxton for their compassionate care and help over the last few years and Transitions Hospice for the service they provide. We couldn’t have done it without you!