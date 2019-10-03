CISSNA PARK — William “Bill” Maul, 73, of Cissna Park, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. A funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Mr. Maul was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Watseka, the son of Norman and Elizabeth (Neukomm) Maul. He married Wanda Deck in Cissna Park on Aug. 27, 1967, and she survives.
Also surviving are his six children, Jeannie (Ken Bragg) Maul of Champaign, John (Tresa) Maul of Cissna Park, Sarah (Justin) Decker of Philo, Heidi Maul of Fithian, Maria (Kurt) Rademacher of St. Joseph and and Steven (fiancée Macey Williams) Maul of Cissna Park; his grandchildren, Marti (Marty) Bauer, Josie Maul, Riley Maul, William Decker and Kaelynn Rademacher; his mother, Elizabeth Maul of Paxton; one sister, Helen Edelman of Salem, Ore.; one brother, Mike (Kathy) Maul of Cissna Park; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Maul.
Mr. Maul was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park and was a lifelong farmer in the Cissna Park area.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park or Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, Minn.
Please share a memory at www.knappfuneralhome.com.