BUCKLEY — Wendy Sue Grohler, 57, of McAllen, Texas, formerly of Buckley, died at 8:31 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in McAllen, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Buckley. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services in Buckley is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born Sept. 6, 1962, in Paxton, to Marvin and Myra Grohler.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Grohler; and her sisters Kathy Wittmeier and Marsha Hitchins.
Surviving are her mother, Myra Grohler of Buckley; her siblings Connie Butzow of Hoopeston, Steven Grohler of Buckley, Linda (John) Barenthin of Champaign and Rodney (Becky) Grohler of Rantoul; and numerous extended family and friends.
She dedicated 34 years of her life serving her community as an educator. She taught four years at Brownsville ISD and 30 years at McAllen ISD. She taught for 22 years as a fifth-grade teacher, continued pursuing her love for education and became McAllen ISD’s elementary science and social studies coordinator. She impacted so many students and teachers alike with her science knowledge.
She worked in collaboration with Quinta Mazatlan to provide special opportunities for students with hands-on environmental education trips. She also worked closely with IMAS (International Museum of Arts and Science) to bring science camps for students onto many McAllen schools. She collaborated with Region One and the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley on a grant to provide science trainings for many teachers. She also served on the board for the Rio Grande Valley Science Association for many years and was a prominent leader on supporting and improving science instruction throughout the valley and especially in her community where she worked.
Wendy was an amazing teacher to her students and a wonderful colleague. Her loving personality and genuine smile will be greatly missed.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.