FAIRBURY — Wayne R. Rork, 92, of Fairbury, who owned and operated the Sibley Meat Locker for 19 years, died at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.
His funeral was Monday, Oct. 14, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury with the Rev. Tom Krieger officiating. Burial was in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sibley. Visitation was Monday, Oct. 14, at the church. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury assisted with arrangements.
Mr. Rork was born Oct. 27, 1926, in Streator, the son of Burley and Lillian Wilk Rork. He married Marie Meyer on Dec. 13, 1948, in Sibley. Following her death on Aug. 12, 1979, he married Nancy Johnson on Sept. 6, 1980, in Sibley. She died Dec. 31, 1990.
Survivors include one son, Jerry (Susan) Rork of Pontiac; two daughters, Merri Seelow of Lovington and Nancy (Steve) Cosner of East Peoria; one stepson, Harry (Lynette) Johnson of Fairbury; one stepdaughter, Tammy (Jay) Johnson-Sibbing of Clinton, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by one brother, four sisters and one son.
Mr. Rork was a farmer for 30 years, worked at Nichols Homeshield for 19 years and owned and operated the Sibley Meat Locker for 19 years. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury.
The family suggests memorials be given to the American Cancer Society or Cystic Fibrosis.