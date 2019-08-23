LODA — Wayne E. Tyler, 91, of Savoy, formerly of Loda, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. The Rev. Jim Davis will be officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home.
Mr. Tyler was born Nov. 5, 1927, in Wing, the son of Fred and Belle Marie Tyler. He married Ila Friese on May 21, 1950. She died Jan. 22, 1988. He later married Wilma Rick on June 15, 1996, and she died Nov. 21, 2013.
Survivors include a brother, Fred Tyler of Countryside; his daughter Lynn Eddleman (Tom) of Champaign; grandsons Dwight Eddleman (Nikki) of Monticello, Tommy Eddleman of Tuscola and Scott Hoffman of Las Vegas, Nev.; stepchildren Maren Brucker (Don) of Mahomet, Martha Warsaw (Darwin) of Farmer City, Lynn Hubbard (Jim) of Apache Junction, Ariz., Cindy Smith (Joe Locsin) of Lake Forrest, William Rick Jr. (Kathy) of Farmer City and Timothy Rick (Mindy) of Farmer City; and many step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Lorraine Hoffman; and a sister, Marjorie Ernest Morris.
Mr. Tyler was a first-class fireman in the U.S. Navy during World War II and then served in the reserves for seven years. He worked as a carpenter for many years and in 1951 began his career at the Gibson City post office as a substitute carrier before becoming a regular carrier and advancing to a regular clerk. In 1967, he was named an assistant postmaster. In September 1973, he became postmaster, a position he held until his early retirement at age 50 in January 1983.
Mr. Tyler was a Boy Scouts leader for many years and a member of the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City. He was once very active in his church, as well as assisting in some of the construction of the church in 1963. He and his wife Ila purchased a lot and later a lake home at Bayles Lake in rural Loda, and after retirement they moved there. He took up golf and golfed many courses in the area. He volunteered in the recycling program at Bayles Lake, took on many construction projects (decks, etc.) for Bayles Lake residents, and added on a family room and deck on his own residence. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, pontoon boat rides, feeding the birds and attending and watching Illini football and basketball games. He loved Chief Illiniwek and collected Native American figurines and plates.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.