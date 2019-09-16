GIBSON CITY — Wanda L. Ausili, 96, of Farmer City, formerly of Gibson City, died at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Farmer City Rehab & Health Care Center.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City with the Rev. Ed Taylor officiating.
Mrs. Ausili was born on Aug. 5, 1923, in Harpster, Ill.,, a daughter of Arthur J. and Viola L. Huxtable Pruitt. She married Arthur W. “Jack” Ausili on June 1, 1946, in Gibson City, and they were married for 35 years. He died Oct. 18, 1981.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Susan (Jerry) Hoffman of Farmer City; her two grandsons, Jason Hoffman and Jared (Rebecca) Hoffman, both of Farmer City; and two great-granddaughters, Maddison and Mckenzie.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Rick A. Ausili; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Genevieve (Eddie) Goldman, Guyla (Elmer “Hummy”) Stange and Darlene (Robert “Buzz”) Bell; and a sister-in-law, Fairby Pruitt.
Mrs. Ausili and her husband were the owners of the Park Grill in Gibson City for 30 years. After a year of retirement, she enjoyed working at the Gibson Area Hospital in the kitchen for 11 years.
Mrs. Ausili was a very kind, caring woman who loved reading and crossword puzzles until she lost her eyesight. Her motto was “hug your loved ones every chance you can and tell them how much you love them.”
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, the National Dementia Association, Farmer City Rehab & Health Care Center or Compassus Hospice Care.
