PAXTON — Wanda K. Thompson, 85, of Paxton, died at 9:50 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Thompson was born April 27, 1934, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Clarence L. and Bessie K. Green Kelley. She married Carl L. Thompson on May 30, 1953, in Carmel By the Sea in California. He died Sept. 25, 2017.
Surviving are a brother, Steven (Sharon) Kelley of Waynesville, Mo.; five sisters, Peg Clem of Hoopeston, Sally Goodwin of Phoenix, Ariz., Darlene Davis and Karen Meador, both of Norfolk, Va., and Vickie Kelley of Hoopeston; numerous nieces and nephews; a goddaughter, Holli (Kevin) Combs of Marseilles; a godson, Stephen Scott (Gerry) Thompson of Ottawa; and a sister-in-law, Helen Thompson of Gibson City.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, James Randall Thompson; five brothers; and five sisters.
Mrs. Thompson graduated from John Greer High School in Hoopeston in 1952. She babysat for a number of children over the years and grew to love and care for them as if they were her own and always enjoyed seeing them as they grew up.
Mrs. Thompson was a member of the Church of Christ in Paxton, the VFW Auxiliary Post 4826 in Hoopeston and Mooseheart. She was also a former member of the American Legion Prairie Post 150 Auxiliary in Paxton. She enjoyed crocheting and collecting match books and state-shaped ashtrays.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
