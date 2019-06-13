BLOOMINGTON — Virginia “Jenny” Landstrom, 82, of Bloomington, mother of a Roberts resident, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.
A celebration of her life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Calvert Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington
Mrs. Landstrom was born April 12, 1937, in Bloomington to Lee B and Elizabeth C Sprague. She married Duane Walter Landstrom on Nov. 20, 1955. He died in 2013.
Surviving are her five children, Patricia (Timothy) Collier of Bloomington, Michael (“Bull”) Landstrom of Roberts, Jeanette (Kathy) Kessinger of Waupaca, Wis., Jennifer (“Bama”/”Oscar”) Thrasher of Wetumpka, Ala., and Yvonne (“Kris”) Stroleny of Bloomington. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two great-granddaughters.
Mrs. Landstrom was a domestic engineer and farm assistant to her husband. She fiercely loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them and had a wild and wicked sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made their Relay for Life team, Landstrom’s Warriors; the Roberts Fire Department; or the Bloomington Fire Department.