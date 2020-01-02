PAXTON — Virginia Daylene Smith, 83, of Paxton, died on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.
There will be a private graveside ceremony. Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul is handling the arrangements.
She was born March 5, 1936, in Rantoul, a daughter of Fred and Martha (Hadley) Karr. She married Eugene Glazik on Oct. 16, 1954, in Rantoul. She later married Jerry Smith on June 28, 1969, in Danville. He died June 24, 2015.
Surviving are three children, Connie (Bill) Glazik-Pierce of Champaign, Jeffery (Rita) Glazik of Paxton and Anthony (Lori) Glazik of Bonfield; a brother, Eddie Karr of Champaign; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her second husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, a sister and her son Christopher Glazik.