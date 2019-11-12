CISSNA PARK — Viola M. Greiner, 91, of Cissna Park, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Heritage Health in Hoopeston.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the church.
Mrs. Greiner was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Ash Grove Township in Iroquois County, the daughter of William and Anna (Wustholz) Egolf. She married Howard R. Greiner on Oct. 8, 1950, in Watseka, and he died Oct. 26, 1992.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are three daughters, Barbara Holbert of San Diego, Calif., Mary Tucker of Champaign and Elaine (Scott) Mackey of Columbia, Mo.; one son, Doug (Jean) Greiner of Carlock; one sister, Frieda Hamrick of Cissna Park; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Greiner was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to the Fairview Haven Nursing Home in Fairbury or an organization of the donor’s choice.
