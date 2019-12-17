BUCKLEY — Viola Louise Sheetz, 94, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Buckley, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Buckley. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services in Buckley is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Sheetz was born Feb. 21, 1925, in Buckley, the daughter of Edward and Laura Hogrefe Hilgendorf. She married Richard L. Sheetz on June 3, 1945, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. He died Sept. 10, 1996.
Surviving are three sons, Gary (Marlene) Sheetz of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Leslie (Margaret) Sheetz of Chatham and Lynn (Terrie) Sheetz of Plainfield; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Sheetz, Timothy Sheetz, Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Alessandra Parsons, Emily Sheetz, Steven Sheetz, Alisha Sheetz and Benjamin Sheetz; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stanley Sheetz; a daughter-in-law, Judy Sheetz; a sister, Irene Luhrsen; and two brothers, Marlin and Herbert Hilgendorf.
Mrs. Sheetz graduated from St. John’s Lutheran School in Buckley and from Buckley Community High School in 1943. She graduated from Champaign Beauty School in 1944. She operated her own beauty shop in Buckley. She worked as a nurse’s aide in a Florida nursing home and also worked as a cook at Buckley Community High School.
Mrs. Sheetz was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley, the church choir, LWML, LLL and Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the Buckley Flying Needle Club. She was always serving her family and church.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Hour or Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.