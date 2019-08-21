CHATSWORTH — Veva Pearl Lang, 94, of Chatsworth, a native of Piper City, died at 4:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Piper City Rehab & Living Center in Piper City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Chatsworth with the Rev. Ed Bunt officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the church. Burial will follow the funeral services at the Chatsworth-Charlotte Cemetery.
Mrs. Lang was born Sept. 10, 1924, in Piper City. She was the seventh of 13 children born to Otto and Ethel (McCoy) Keever. She married Carl Edward Lang on Nov. 3, 1944. He died Sept. 8, 1990.
Survivors include six daughters, Diana (Gerald) Shubert of Pontiac, Priscilla Agner of Chatsworth, Gloria (Richard) Hitchens of Piper City, Deborah (John) Sterrenberg of Kirkwood, Mo., Karen (James D.) Freehill of Sulphur, Okla., and Beverly (John) Ulitzsch of Chatsworth; nine grandchildren, Kathleen Robertson, Kimberly Elliott, Deena Folz, Kristi Ramer, Jill Petersen, Amy Dunbar, John Charles (Jack) Sterrenberg, Jason Freehill and Micah Meier; 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Velma Tholen, Marjorie Bargmann and Nancy Sallmann; one brother, Clarence Keever; one brother-in-law, Merle Lang; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Carl E. Lang Jr. and his wife, Betty (Decker) Lang; a son-in-law, Timothy A. Agner; two great-granddaughters, Taylor Freehill and Luci Dunbar; her parents; four brothers, Clifford, Howard, Virgil and Lester Keever; four sisters, Opal Johnson, Ruth French, Sylvia Blackmore and Mary Keever; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward C. and Bertha M. Lang; and her dear friend, Bernadine Mullens.
Mrs. Lang spent her early years in North Dakota where her dad worked. The family later moved to their farm in rural Piper City. She graduated from Piper City High School in 1941 and enjoyed her time there. She was a hard-working mother so she could provide for her seven children. She was a member of the Chatsworth Calvary Baptist Church during her adult life and faithfully attended services until she began to have health issues and was unable to do so. She was a born-again Christian who loved her God and her church and took many opportunities to witness to others throughout her long life.
Once all of her children were able to attend school, she worked at a couple of manufacturing plants and also at FS in Piper City. After her retirement from the work force, she also cleaned homes for several individuals and helped with elderly care. She also worked on some craft projects that she enjoyed sharing with others. She attended the events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lived in the area, including sporting events, musical/dance recitals, grandparents’ day and their graduation ceremonies. Becoming a Chicago Cubs baseball team fan in her early childhood, she enjoyed watching Cubs games during all these decades of her life. She was very excited to watch the Cubs win the World Series championship in 2016.
Memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 12 N. Seventh St., Chatsworth, IL 60921.
