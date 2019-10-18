GIBSON CITY — Verna L. DeArmond, 90, of Gibson City, died at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with her loving family at her side.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the First Baptist Church in Gibson City with the Rev. Dennis Nortin officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Plainview Cemetery in Plainview, Texas. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. DeArmond was born June 20, 1929, in Plainview, Texas, a daughter of Sam B. and Verna Cooper Moore. She married Jesse Wayne DeArmond on June 8, 1948, in Levelland, Texas. They were married for 47 years; he died on June 22, 1996.
Surviving are her children, Sherry DeArmond of Gibson City and Gary Don (Patricia) DeArmond of Douglasville, Ga.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Robbins of Dallas, Texas; and a brother, Lyndell (Donna) Moore of Amarillo, Texas.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Bruce, and a brother, William.
Mrs. DeArmond moved to Gibson City in 2000 to be closer to her daughter. While in Texas, she was the owner of The Used Bookstore in Plainview, Texas. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church in Gibson City.