GIBSON CITY — Tracey L. Johnson, 52, of Gibson City, formerly of Charleston, died at 1:52 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the First Baptist Church in Gibson City with the Rev. Dennis Norton and the Rev. Dan Hill officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the church. A celebration of life will also be held in Charleston at a later date.
Mr. Johnson was born Aug. 4, 1966, in Paynesville, Minn., a son of Raymond and Carol Knutson Johnson.
Surviving are his two sons, Trevar Johnson and Levi Johnson, both of Gibson City; their mother, Rachel Hill of Gibson City, the love of his life; his Wisconsin children, Raymond Johnson and his two children of Racine, Wis., and Danielle Johnson of Kenosha, Wis.; five siblings, Eric Johnson of Charleston, Christian Johnson of Milwaukee, Wis., Angie Johnson of Milwaukee, Wis., Ramona Bullen of Florida and Roger Brumley of Fergus Falls, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bev Brumley.
Mr. Johnson was a roofer with Drake Roofing for many years while living in Charleston. He was a butcher in the meat department at County Market in Gibson City for the past two years. He will be greatly missed by his co-workers and customers.
His greatest passion was fishing with his boys and being with his family, who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tracey Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o of the Heartland Bank.