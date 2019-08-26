GILMAN — Tori Jessilyn Irvin, 21, of Gilman, died at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. David Bowen officiating. Burial will follow the service in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
She was born July 13, 1998, in Peoria, the daughter of Milton W. (Amanda) Irvin Jr. and Pamela Basler Irvin (Ray Seegmiller).
Surviving are her parents; two sisters, Monet Basler of Champaign and Sky Irvin of Springfield; six brothers, Gage Irvin of Gilman, Daniel James, Christopher Irvin, Jayden Irvin and Milton Irvin III, all of Maynardville, Tenn., and Devon Irvin of Danville; her paternal grandparents, Carol (Butch) Calvert Irvin Schroeder of Milford; her maternal grandmother, Judy Basler of Gilman; two nieces, Olivia Basler and Alayna Mason; and aunt and uncles Frank (Karyn) Basler, Josh (Danyel) Irvin, Tony Irvin and Amy (Jeremy) Irvin.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather Milton Irvin Sr.
Tori worked at The Loft in Ashkum and later at McDonald’s in Gilman. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and listening to music.
Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Carol Schroeder.