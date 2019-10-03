GILMAN — Timmy J. Powell, 59, of Gilman, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. The Rev. Gary Minard will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Mr. Powell was born Oct. 5, 1959, in Watseka, the son of William B. and Maxine (Holaday) Powell.
Surviving are his daughters, Taylor Powell of Monticello, Ind., and Olivia Powell of Cissna Park; two sons, Christopher (Nikki) Powell of Fowler, Ind., and Clayton Powell of Cissna Park; one sister, Judy Sacotnik of Danville; one nephew, Tracy Pierce of Hampshire; one niece, Pam Wilson of Danville; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Powell enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He worked as a truck driver for Gray’s Materials in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to his children.
