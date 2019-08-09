THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Terry “Chico” Dennis Christensen, 68, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Savoy, the father of Loda and Paxton residents, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, due to lung cancer.
Mr. Christensen was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Arlington, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois (Miller) Christensen, and a granddaughter, Natalie Johnson.
Surviving are his four children, Stephanie (Michael) Johnson of Loda, Amie Christensen of Paxton, Teri Siddall of Loda and Dustin (Lindsay) Christensen of Paxton; six grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Mallory Johnson, Kaila Christensen, Tayt Siddall, Pyper Siddall and Lucy Christensen; a sister, Jeanne Mattes of North Mankato, Minn.; a niece, Ixchel (Ivan McGuire) Mattes; and a nephew, Zach Mattes.
Mr. Christensen spent his youth in Winthrop, Minn., and graduated from Winthrop High School. He served in the U.S. Navy at Andrews Airforce Base in Washington, D.C., before moving to Illinois in 1973.
Mr. Christensen followed in his father’s footsteps and was a bricklayer by trade, retiring from the University of Illinois. He was a member of the Bricklayers Union. He was an avid fisherman and bowled weekly in a league at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy. Always a handyman, he began woodworking in his retirement and made birdhouses, among other things.