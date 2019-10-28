PIPER CITY — Tata J. Niles, 56, of Piper City, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Piper City Rehab & Living Center.
Private graveside services were held. Arrangements were handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Tata was born Oct. 8, 1963, in Fairbury.
Surviving are one son, Trenton Niles of Piper City; her mother, Jo McCoy of Piper City; and one brother, Tod (Angie) Miller of Potomac.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ron McCoy.
Please share a memory at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.