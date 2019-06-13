RANKIN — Tammie Zook, 58, of Rankin, a former Buckley resident, died at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Buckley. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the church in Buckley.
Mrs. Zook was born March 17, 1961, in Watseka, the daughter of James D. and Eileen L. Theesfeld Hoke. She married Mark A. Zook on July 8, 1994, in Paxton. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Eileen Hoke of Buckley; her children, Daniel Milligan III of Lincoln, Amanda Milligan of Ashkum, Mark (Nicole) Zook Jr. of Ludlow and Desirae Zook of Canyon Lake, Texas; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Daniel (Nancy) Hoke of Buckley, Darrell Hoke of Champaign and Timothy (Bonnie) Hoke of Paxton; two sisters, Tina (Mike) Wagner of Lake Iroquois and Tricia (Don) Schroeder of Lake Iroquois; and a half-sister, Carol Ann (Will) Renfro of Livingston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers — Ernest Hoke and Werner Hoke.
Mrs. Zook was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. She was a lover of life and enjoyed so much, including gardening, flowers, cooking, camping and the outdoors. She was a collector of many things that brought her happiness, but nothing meant more to her than her family.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Harbor Light Hospice.
