WATSEKA — Tami M. Tincher, 54, of Watseka, step-sister of a Loda resident, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her residence.
A private family visitation was held, and a gathering of friends will take place at a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Mrs. Tincher was born Dec. 16, 1964, in Watseka, the daughter of Fred and Pearl (Smith) Focken. She married Marvin Tincher on March 27, 1982, in Darrow, and he survives in Watseka.
Also surviving are two daughters, Ashley (Johnathon) Schill of Watseka and Amber (Jeremy) Kraud of Watseka; one honorary son, Scott Neff of Watseka; her father, Fred Focken of Watseka, one step-brother, Peete St. Peter of Loda; and four grandchildren, Cory, Scott Neff, Robert and Marleigh.
She was preceded in death by her mother and one son, Andrew.
Mrs. Tincher worked at Watseka Elevator, where she operated scales, as well as was a waitress at VIPS and The Table. She enjoyed her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
