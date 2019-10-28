GIBSON CITY — Susan Mary DeWall, 62, of Gibson City, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her home in Gibson City.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First Christian Church in Gibson City with the Rev. Mat Bowen officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Mrs. DeWall was born Nov. 10, 1956, in Evergreen Park, a daughter to Jack and Dolores Daily Brown. She married Arlen DeWall on Dec. 30, 1975, in Pontiac. They were married for 43 years. Her husband survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are her children, Angela (Ken) Lee of Melvin, David (Carrie) DeWall of Foosland and Billy DeWall of Foosland; three grandchildren, Devin Back, Ava Rexroat and Keegan DeWall; her mother, Dolores Brown of Gibson City; and her siblings, Pat (Alan) Marcheski of Arizona, Jean (Kent) Bielfeldt of Strawn, Kathy (Dave) Stettner of Shannon, John (Sherry) Brown of Missouri, Micahel Brown of Arizona, Dan Brown of Chicago and Charlie (Christi) Brown of Philo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack, and a sister-in-law, Val Brown.
Mrs. DeWall was a member of the First Christian Church in Gibson City. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Gibson City, Homes of Hope Inc. or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.