GIBSON CITY — Susan Carver Cramer, 76, of Gibson City, died a 7:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex in Gibson City.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City, with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating. All who wish to pay their respects will be welcome.
Mrs. Cramer was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Long Beach, Calif., the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Carver Swartzell. She married Herschel D. Cramer on March 23, 1963, in Gibson City. He died April 12, 2009.
Surviving is a son, Patrick Cramer of Gibson City.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Becky Cramer.
Mrs. Cramer was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing. She will be remembered by those she knew as kind, funny and generous, always putting others before herself. She was a member of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Please share memories on her tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh@sbcglobal.net.