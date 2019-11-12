RANKIN — Sue Hofer, 76, of Rankin, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Rankin. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston. Burial followed the service at the Rankin Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Hofer was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Marion, Ind., the daughter of Archie Goin and Mildred Strong-Goin. She married Larry Hofer on May 11, 1963, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rankin. He survives.
Mrs. Hofer worked for the Rankin Dr. Office, Rankin Grade School and the Rankin Market in her early years. She also worked for the Kuperschmidt Egg Grading Staion in Rankin. But one of her favorite jobs was working for the Paxton Daycare. She enjoyed watching the children and building strong connections with her fellow coworkers.
Mrs. Hofer also enjoyed shopping in her free time and spending time watching her grandchildren. She loved to go to all of her grandkids’ sporting events and cheering them all season long. She had a knack for word searches and enjoyed camping with her family. She was a member of the Junior Women’s Club of Rankin and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two sons, Randall Alan (Tonna) Hofer of Hoopeston and Darrin Michael (Nancy) Hofer of Loda; one daughter, Tara Nicole (Steve) Shields of Hoopeston; two brothers, Randy Dean (Martha) Goin of Carmi and Bob and (Sheila) Cleary of Mansfield; one sister, Bette Jo (Kevin) Brennan of Paxton; two sisters-in-law, Pat Goin of Danville and Carol Goin of Rankin; 12 grandchildren, Sadie Hofer, Lucas Hofer, Nick Hofer, Allison Hofer, Abby Hofer, Alyssa Hofer, Caleb (Sharim) Shields, Chloe Shields, Jacob Shields, Mackenzie Shields, Josslyn Shields and Maverick Shields; one great-grandchild, Ezekiel Shields; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers — Rolland Goin and Donnie Goin.
Memorials may be made to the Paxton Daycare, Rankin Lions Club or St. Anthony Catholic Church.
