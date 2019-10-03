THOMASBORO — Stephen Martin, 77, a native of Paxton, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home in Thomasboro.
A celebration of his life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Pells Park, 757 E. Pells St., Paxton. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign is handling arrangements.
Mr. Martin was born in Paxton on July 17, 1942, the son of Robert and Inez Martin.
Mr. Martin loved to go camping and was a member of the Four Winds Camping Club. He was a Cub Scouts leader, baseball coach and trustee for the Thomasboro village board. He also enjoyed rebuilding Corvair engines with his wife of 59 years, Linda. He was a great friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife; a sister, Martha Stone; his children, Rodney Martin, Robin (Kevin) Martin, Robert (Becky) Martin, Butch (Shannon) Martin and Lynn (Joseph) Perry; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.