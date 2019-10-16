CABERY — Stephen Douglas Clapp, 85, of Cabery, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Cabery.
Cremation rites were accorded. A private family service was held. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom handled arrangements for the family.
Mr. Clapp was born July 11, 1934, in Cabery, a son of Albert “Jack” C. and Anna (Canham) Clapp. He married Gail Meece on Oct. 14, 1956, at the Campus United Methodist Church, and they were married for more than 62 years. His wife died on Feb. 17, 2019.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carole (Truman “Sam”) Sadler; and two sons, John Clapp and Scott Clapp.
Surviving are his daughter-in-law, Cindy Clapp of Cabery; his grandchildren, Natalie (Aaron) Cox, Allison (Alex) Benoit, Phillip Clapp, Amanda McWhorter and Emily Clapp; his great-grandchildren, Elliott and Easton Cox; and two additional great-granddaughters as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Clapp attended Cabery Grade School and was a graduate of Reddick High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, during which he sailed around the world on the Destroyer USS Cotton 669.
Mr. Clapp owned and operated Cabery Farmers Grain for 23 years. He was a village trustee in Cabery for 24 years, sexton of Mt. Hope Cemetery for many years, a Mason for 61 years and a member of the Cabery United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and a talented woodworker.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hope Cemetery in rural Cabery.