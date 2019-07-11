PAXTON — Stanley Frederick “Stan” Nelson, 90, of Paxton, died at 4:26 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at the funeral home.
Mr. Nelson was born Nov. 30, 1928, in rural Paxton, the son of Ellven John Frederick and Mabel Johnson Nelson. He married Alice Eldine Steinmann on Nov. 18, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. She survives.
Also surviving are his son, Rick (Pat) Nelson of rural Paxton; his daughter, Colleen Woodcock of rural Foosland; four grandchildren, Christopher (Sharon) Nelson of Elkhorn, Wis., Michael (Amanda) Nelson of rural Paxton, Joshua Woodcock of Fisher and Tracy (Cameron) Richardson of Dewey; and four great-grandchildren, Carter and Henry Nelson, Owen Nelson and Kaylee Richardson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wendell Nelson; and a sister, Marcia Wilkins.
Mr. Nelson graduated from Paxton High School in 1947 and Illinois Commercial College in Champaign. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley, where he had been an elder and served on the evangelism and stewardship committee.
Mr. Nelson served on the Ford County and Ford-Iroquois County FS Board of Directors and was a 4-H leader for 18 years. He was also a member of the Paxton Jaycees. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer in 1964 and farmed northwest of Paxton for 40 years. He served as Walltown Drainage District commissioner for 12 years and had been president of the Levi’s and Lace Square Dance Club.
Mr. Nelson enjoyed square-dancing, camping and traveling to Sweden, Alaska and Hawaii. He enjoyed designing and fabricating useful items for both farm productivity and entertainment. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley or an organization of the donor’s choice.
