RANKIN — Shelly Dianna Durflinger, 33, of Rankin, along with her unborn son, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
A gathering of friends will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Molly Spence-Hawk officiating. Burial will follow the service in Gaffield Cemetery in Iroquois.
Shelly was born Sept. 17, 1985, the daughter of Dale and Coleen (Murray) Durflinger. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Heritage in Hoopeston, as well as a home health care assistant. She was a member of the Rankin Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and helping others.
Surviving are her parents, Dale and Coleen Durflinger of Rankin; her fiancé, Milton Shannon of Rankin; four children, Isiah Shannon, Lakiesha Shannon, Shauna Durflinger and Maliki Howard; five step-children, Amy Javier, Brianna Javier, Ebony Shannon, Aaliyah Shannon and Marissa Shannon; and three brothers, Dale (Jeanna) Durflinger of Watseka, Brent Durflinger of Watseka and Collin Durflinger of Rankin.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Randy Durflinger; and one son, Milton Shannon Jr. III.
Memorials in Ms. Durflinger’s name can be made to the First Trust & Savings Bank: Shannon Children’s Fund.