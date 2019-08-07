HOOPESTON — Sharol Genesee Senn, 78, of Hoopeston, sister-in-law of a Paxton resident, died at 8:54 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
Mrs. Senn was born March 5, 1941, in Watseka, the daughter of Jack and Arvona (Barr) Mitchell. She married Donald Senn on Dec. 29, 1962. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Deborah (Jim) Garrett of Brookston, Ind.; two sons, John (Tina) Senn of Clearwater, Fla., and Mark (Monica) Senn of Romeoville; one brother-in-law, Orville Haxton of Paxton; seven grandchildren, James (Paige) Garrett, Katie Garrett and her fiancé Isidro, Shelby Senn, Haley Senn, Andrew (Christine) Senn, Alex (Danielle) Senn and Austin Senn; two great-grandchildren, Georgia Senn and Junior Medrano; and four nieces and nephews, Betsy Dean Smith, Scott James, Bryan Hix and Becky Hix.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Donna Gay Haxton; and one infant nephew, John Dean.
Mrs. Senn worked as a registered nurse for more than 40 years. She enjoyed lace making, needle point, beadwork, silk stitching and greenhouse plants. She also enjoyed traveling, monthly luncheons with girlfriends, Facebook friends and spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the Kennekuk County Park, 22296-A Henning Road, Danville, IL 61834.