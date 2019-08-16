GIBSON CITY — Sandra S. Reynolds, 77, of Gibson City, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with the Rev. John Tennyson officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Reynolds was born March 14, 1942, in Colfax, a daughter of Dale and Jean Munster Graham. She married Marvin A. Reynolds on June 30, 1963, in Colfax, and they were married for 42 years. He died June 23, 2005.
Surviving are her sister-in law, Eve Steinberg of Gibson City; a niece, Heidi (Mike) Ross of Salem, Mo.; a nephew, Chad (Faith) Steinberg of Rantoul; a great-niece, Libby; two great-nephews, Hunter and Devon; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Reynolds worked at Country Companies in Bloomington. She later worked at M&W Gear Co. in Gibson City for 25 years. She and her husband owned and operated Will-E-Makit Antiques in Gibson City.
Mrs. Reynolds was an active member of the Gibson City Chamber of Commerce and the Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed having supper once a month with her high school classmates from Octavia High School.
Mrs. Reynolds never met a stranger, and she had a smile for everyone. She was a loving aunt and friend and will be truly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary or Gibson City United Methodist Church.