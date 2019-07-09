FULTON, Ky. — Sandra Elaine (Tull) Shelton, 58, of Fulton, Ky., died at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She died peacefully at her home surrounded by family who held her until the end.
Sandy was born Oct. 14, 1960, in Paxton. Her days growing up with her six siblings on a farm south of Rankin would shape her life forever.
Surviving are her siblings Jim (Debbie) Tull of Fulton, Ky., Linda (Joe) Zeigler of Gibson City, Tom (Kitty) Tull of Gibson City, Marvin Tull of Loda and Carol (Mark) Leftkowitz of Gibson City.
Also surviving are two sons and their families: Jesse Carman of Gibson City and his children, Ronin and Viola Carman; and Jason (Kim) Carman of Champaign and their children, Elaine and Caden Carman.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Tull of Clinton, Ky.
Sandy married Bob Shelton on Dec. 26, 2007, in Bradenton, Fla., and welcomed his three children and their families — Nicole Pilger and her children Mackenzie, Quinton, Emmitt and Collin of Astoria, Megan (Mike) Clemens and children Maddox and Emily of Astoria, and Kevin (Holly) Shelton of Macomb.
Sandy made friends and memories wherever she went. Her smile and love of life were contagious. Sandy and Bob fulfilled their dream of moving to Kentucky to retire in 2017.