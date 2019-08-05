GILMAN — Ryland Snow, 77, of St. Joseph, formerly of Gilman and Herscher, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his residence in St. Joseph.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Rod Snow officiating. Burial will follow the service at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Gilman American Legion Post No. 499.
Mr. Snow was born Feb. 5, 1942, in Gilman, the son of Carl and Mary (Cordray) Snow. He married Arlene M. Schuler in Gilman on Sept. 19, 1964, and she died Sept. 30, 2016.
Surviving are two sons, David C. Snow of Columbus, Ohio, and Steven S. (Peggy Brown) Snow of Gilman; four grandchildren, R.C. (Nicole Johnson) Snow, Jackie Snow, Nicole (Dakota) Snow-Reardon and Mike Snow; one sister, Ann Foreman of Tuscola; one sister-in-law, Joan Snow of Decatur; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ted Snow; and a sister, Audrey Richardson.
Mr. Snow served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gilman. He loved fishing, camping and tinkering with old cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and pets.
Mr. Snow worked as a barber and later worked for Natural Gas Pipeline in Herscher.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice.
