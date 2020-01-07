WELLINGTON — Russell Drew Allen, 78, of Wellington, stepfather of a Rankin resident, died at 3:32 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tom McCann officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Mr. Allen was born Aug. 14, 1941, in Watseka, the son of Edward and Waunita (Ennen) Allen. He married Mary Lou McKee, and together they had two sons, Roger and Rusty. He later married Joyce Jordan on Oct. 19, 1990, in Hoopeston.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce, of Wellington; two sons, Roger (Vaughna) Allen of Hoopeston and Rusty (Ellen) Allen of Lebanon, Ohio; two step-sons, Darren (Anita) Lucas of Rankin and Christopher (Lisa) Lucas of Avon, Ind.; two sisters, Sharon (John) Locke of Holland, Mich., and Susanne (Nick) Porter of Middleton, Wis.; one brother, Keith (Barb) Allen of East Lynn; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Audrey) Allen, Tyler Allen, Natasha (Bryan) Mandel, Brenna (Kevin) Pantig, and Gabriel, Aubrey and Charis Allen; three step-grandchildren, Alexa, Austin and Jordan Lucas; one great-granddaughter, Kinsey Allen; one step-great-granddaughter, Ophelia Lucas; and several special nieces and nephews, Jennifer Deuiven, Jared Locke, Geoffrey Porter, Aleta McGee, David Porter, Chad, Gordon, Danny and Duane Allen, and Amy McNeill.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Allen worked at Stokely’s as the assistant plant manager and later became the plant manager until his retirement. He attended the Hoopeston Community Church of the Nazarene and had previously served on the Hoopeston City Council. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking and watching television, especially the NFL.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team, 901 W. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.