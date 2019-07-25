CHATSWORTH — Rufus Tooley, 84, of Chatsworth and formerly of Gilman, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, and no services will be held.
Mr. Tooley was born April 29, 1935, in Hopkinsville, Ky., the son of Thomas and Margie (Settles) Tooley. He married Norma Kohler on March 14, 1959, in Gilman, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Rory Tooley of Peoria and Troy (Cindy) Tooley of Papineau; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Mr. Tooley was a member of the United Church of Gilman and a former member of the Gilman Sportsman’s Club. He worked at General Foods, Anderson Clayton, Quakers and Heinz. He loved to camp.
