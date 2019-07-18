RANKIN — RoseMary Mosson, 88, of rural Penfield, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield. Father Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Penfield. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Mosson was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Penfield, the daughter of John P. and Rose (Silvers) Early. She married George C. Rasmussen on Aug. 14, 1954, and after his death in 1956, she married John G. Mosson on Sept. 27, 1958, in Penfield.
Survivors include her sons, Alan (Marty) Rasmussen and Tim (Nancy Leath) Rasmussen, both of Penfield; two daughters, Coletta (Steve) Grussing of Effingham and Helen Mosson of Rantoul; nine grandchildren, Mandy (Kenny) O’Brien, Tom (Caroline) Rasmussen, Joe (Salina O’Banion) Rasmussen, Josh Rasmussen, Travis (Sarah Spellmeyer) Rasmussen, Kristen (Matt) Summers, Sarah Rasmussen, Ryan (Erin Kinsel) Grussing and Alli Grussing; 13 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Kassidy, Brianna, Amiaya, Jonah, Abigail, Bethany, Levi, Faith, Evelyn, Lilly, Eli and Revin; a brother, Richard Early of Penfield; and sister, Barbara Overholt of Thomasboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, an infant daughter, an infant great-granddaughter, five brothers and three sisters.
Mrs. Mosson graduated from Mercy Hospital with the title of registered nurse in 1952. She worked at Mercy in the nursery and farmed with her husband for most of their married life. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved quilting and reading and was an active member of the Penfield I&I Antique Tractor Club and St. Lawrence Alter and Rosary Society.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name.