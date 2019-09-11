GILMAN — Roscoe H. Mason, 90, of Gilman, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Gilman Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Gilman Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mr. Mason was born April 26, 1929, in Watseka, the son of Alva and Clara (Wheat) Mason. He married Phyllis Bull on March 18, 1978, in Gilman, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, John (Denise) Mason of Gilman; three daughters, Cindy (Gary) Reitz of Gilman, Julie (Bob) Kraft of Gilman and Kelly (Billy) Short of Crescent City; a son-in-law, Duane “Auggie” Schafroth of Ashkum; two sisters-in-law, Rose Mason of Holt, Mich., and Mary Mason of Kankakee; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his special buddy, “Cubbie.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Deborah Schafroth; five brothers, Edward, Oscar, James, Herman and Russell; and one sister, Lenora Prater.
Mr. Mason was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman and was a dartball league member. He worked for Jones Dairy for nine years before becoming an Illinois state trooper for 27 years, retiring in 1984. He was then a bailiff for 22 years for Iroquois County. He served on the city council in Gilman for two terms, was a former member and president of the Gilman Rotary Club, and was a member of the Masonic lodge for more than 60 years.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
