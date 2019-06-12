CISSNA PARK — Rosalyn Anne Wilkening, 87, of Cissna Park, died peacefully into the arms of her Savior at 12:20 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends at her home.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth, with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Burial followed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the church.
Mrs. Wilkening was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Woodworth, the daughter of Elmer and Tillie (Krumseig) Brutlag. She married the love of her life, Ivan Wilkening, on April 13, 1958. He died Nov. 11, 1997.
Surviving are one daughter, Ellen (Gary) Luhman of Cissna Park; one son, Timothy (Dana) Wilkening of Hoopeston; one granddaughter, Ashley Luhman (Sam Moore) of Mishawaka, Ind.; two sisters, Dolores (Elroy “Buddy”) Pfingsten of Watseka and Janice (Les) Garrelts of Crescent City; and two sisters-in-law, Wilma Wilkening of Watseka and Vinita Brutlag of Herscher.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Marvin Brutlag and Vernon Brutlag; and one grandson.
Mrs. Wilkening worked at Concordia Teachers College in River Forest before enjoying many years with her husband on the Wilkening farm. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a member of the Sweet Adelines Choir of Champaign and Kankakee counties and the Cissna Park American Legion Auxiliary.
Every year, Mrs. Wilkening entered in the Iroquois County Fair, winning many awards for her canning and baking including the Culinary Betty Whaley Memorial Award. She also enjoyed spending many hours cross-stitching and spending time with family and friends.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or School, the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
