CHAMPAIGN — Rosalie Eileen Erhard, 85, of Champaign, a graduate of Paxton High School, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family at Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Champaign.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Maplewood Cemetery in Rantoul.
Mrs. Erhard was born in Newton on March 22, 1934, to Wilbur and Nina Watkins. She graduated high school in Paxton and attended the University of Illinois in 1952-1953. She married Raymond Erhard of Sayville, N.Y., in Paxton on Oct. 10, 1954. They were married for 59 years. He died in March 2014.
Mrs. Erhard and her husband lived in Decatur for several years and then relocated with their family to Rantoul in 1975 as they worked in the automobile industry and co-owned Erhard/Neely AMC-Jeep. She moved to Champaign in 2014 after the death of her husband and resided at Evergreen Place Assisted Living. She attended the First Christian Church and Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Dale Watkins; and her granddaughter Elizabeth Childers.
Surviving are her three children, Jeanne (George) Childers of Bloomington, Doug (Lorie) Erhard of Champaign and Keith (Denise) Erhard of West Des Moines, Iowa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Christopher Childers of Chicago, Alex Childers of Bloomington, Ryan Erhard of Los Angeles, Tyler and Brooke Erhard of Champaign, Lauren (Stephen) Kerr, Alyssa (Cameron) Heathman, Emma Erhard, and Reese and Raymond Kerr, all of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Mrs. Erhard was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending Illini basketball games, traveling to the Florida beaches, visiting the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and fishing with her husband at Clinton Lake. She had a strong faith in her Lord Jesus Christ and was a strong proponent of the power of positive thinking.
Memorials can be made to the University of Illinois Foundation, the Eastern Illinois Foodbank or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
